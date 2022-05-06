Ensure continuous power supply during exam time, says OPS to Stalin

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Friday requested the state government to ensure continuous power supply during the exam months of May and June.

Paneerselvam told Chief Minister M.K.Stalin that the focus of the students - school and college- during the exam time will be on their studies and disruption in power supply will make them tense and distraught.

Further, the government has the duty to ensure that students do not score lower marks due to power cuts, he added.

According to Panneerselvam, students of class 10 and 12 are appearing for the annual exams which will be held till the end of this month.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:34 PM IST