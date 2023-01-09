e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEngineers mingle with art at fifth edition of Inter-IIT cultural meet

Engineers mingle with art at fifth edition of Inter-IIT cultural meet

The annual cultural gathering began today, January 9, and will last until January 11

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chennai: Around 3,200 students from 23 IITs are to take part in a variety of events at the fifth Inter-IIT Cultural Meet, which is being hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). The Inter-IIT Cultural Meet 5.0 was opened by Chief Guest Shri L. Subramaniam, a renowned violinist, composer, conductor, and recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT Bombay's Udaan project aims to translate textbooks in Marathi soon
article-image

The annual cultural gathering began today, January 9, and will last until January 11. The cultural meet, hosted by a different IIT every year where students from all IITs gather to celebrate cultural arts with events conducted by different clubs. The meet was not held for the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Encouraging students to actively participate in the cultural meet, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The Institute is very happy to host this year’s Cultural Meet. India has a huge diversity in terms of cultural events. When we look at engineering, and in the last 21 years I have been teaching at IIT Madras, any engineer who has a deep introduction to an art, performs very well, especially in projects, research and reports."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: IIT-Bombay student bravely fights off drunk cop who molested his female friend
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Guwahati shocker: Second unnatural death in two months as student found dead in hostel room

IIT Guwahati shocker: Second unnatural death in two months as student found dead in hostel room

Ind vs NZ: Special benefits for students as Chhattisgarh set to witness first international ODI in...

Ind vs NZ: Special benefits for students as Chhattisgarh set to witness first international ODI in...

Engineers mingle with art at fifth edition of Inter-IIT cultural meet

Engineers mingle with art at fifth edition of Inter-IIT cultural meet

'The situation will...,' what Amartya Sen said to a student about intolerance in India

'The situation will...,' what Amartya Sen said to a student about intolerance in India

Gujarat: Tribal students thrashed for being late to class; teacher suspended

Gujarat: Tribal students thrashed for being late to class; teacher suspended