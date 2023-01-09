Engineers mingle with art at fifth edition of Inter-IIT cultural meet

Chennai: Around 3,200 students from 23 IITs are to take part in a variety of events at the fifth Inter-IIT Cultural Meet, which is being hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). The Inter-IIT Cultural Meet 5.0 was opened by Chief Guest Shri L. Subramaniam, a renowned violinist, composer, conductor, and recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.

The annual cultural gathering began today, January 9, and will last until January 11. The cultural meet, hosted by a different IIT every year where students from all IITs gather to celebrate cultural arts with events conducted by different clubs. The meet was not held for the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Encouraging students to actively participate in the cultural meet, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The Institute is very happy to host this year’s Cultural Meet. India has a huge diversity in terms of cultural events. When we look at engineering, and in the last 21 years I have been teaching at IIT Madras, any engineer who has a deep introduction to an art, performs very well, especially in projects, research and reports."