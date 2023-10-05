 'Engage With Latest Technology To Stay Ahead': Odisha CM To BPUT Students
'Engage With Latest Technology To Stay Ahead': Odisha CM To BPUT Students

'Engage With Latest Technology To Stay Ahead': Odisha CM To BPUT Students

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked students of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) to keep themselves abreast with the latest technology. Patnaik said this after inaugurating the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium here.

"Technology is the pivot of our future. Our growth, our wellbeing … everything is dependent on our hold on advanced and emerging technologies. We must therefore keep ourselves engaged with the latest technology and stay ahead," the chief minister said.

He said BPUT has produced many brilliant technocrats contributing immensely to the development of the state and the country.

He emphasised the state has made great strides in skilling its youth, making them employable and transforming Odisha into the skill capital of the world.

Patnaik also said the World Skill Center is a premier institute providing advanced skill training in several trades.

"Our efforts have been highly effective in making our children globally employable," he said.

On BPUT Tech Carnival-2023, the chief minister said it has been conceived to engage students in technical, cultural and sports activities. He expressed happiness that the event will be a calendar event to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, sincerity and dedication of students.

Patnaik also inaugurated the web portal and a poster for the event.

Skill Development Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said Odisha has now become an epicentre of technical education.

BPUT vice-chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath and registrar Nishi Punam Minz were also present at the function.

