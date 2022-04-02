Empowerment and encouragement are the need of the hour for our new-age revolutionaries

I’m sure all of us must’ve read inspiring stories about great, young martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad and Rajguru in school history books, or at least must’ve gotten a glimpse of the lives of these revolutionaries, who fought for India's freedom, in several Indian movies.

These revolutionaries, being born and brought up in the midst of massive political turmoil, imperialism, deprivation and injustice of the colonial-era India, learnt at a young age that freedom and salvation could be achieved only through fearlessly confronting, fighting and, if necessary, sacrificing.

Though it has been 75 years since India got its independence and 72 years since the adoption of our Constitution, we are still living in the midst of a similar kind of “turmoil”, “imperialism” and “injustice” that these revolutionaries witnessed more than a century ago.

We are a part of the generation which is witnessing a war, which has not only created an environment of panic, grim and unpredictable situation around us, but is also making us question the credibility and strength of the institutions and values, which formed the building blocks of the global order. Intolerance, for everything and everyone around us, has manifested the rising incidences of riots, communal violence, discrimination and inequalities.

Attacks, whether it's the old forms, involving terror and arms or the new forms of cyber and social attacks, nevertheless both dangerously threatening the lives and privacy of people and compromising the government’s systems. Climate Change, which is more alarming than ever, as the recent IPCC report has reaffirmed and if a massive scale action is not taken at the earliest, we might end up causing irreversible damage to Earth.

And, of course, a pandemic, which not only took millions of lives across the globe, shook the economies and turned the systems and functions of the world upside down, but also left an unforgettable scar in all our lives as we went through our own personal challenges in those unprecedented times.

But in the midst of all these challenges, the youth of our generation has shown resilience, power and strength. Whether it's the activism to fight against the wrongs, strongly supporting their beliefs or voicing their opinions on different platforms until they are heard, youth has the power to become the “revolutionaries” of these struggles we face today. We are living in an age where we can influence people’s thoughts through a 60-second video, raise awareness by a touch on the screen and make our opinions trend in 280 characters sentences.

Hence, I believe that empowerment of the youth is a need and an urgency, to overcome the challenges that we are struggling with today and are going to face in the years to come. Children and youth should be encouraged not only to be educated but also to have the capabilities to form opinions and to fearlessly fight for them. They should be supported and guided to pursue their passion, develop relevant skills and channel their energies in the right direction.

There are numerous challenges that one has to face when there’s a whole system that needs to be changed and it's a fight against the norms and societal orders. But we must remember that the voices and struggles of many youths, that are constantly being suppressed today by the means of “laws” in order to protect the “national interest”, are one of the most important reasons we are privileged to live in an independent country.

(The writer is a BSc in Microbiology and Biochemistry, and a UPSC aspirant)

