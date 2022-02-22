Embracing Crossroads: TEDxStXaviersMumbai conducts its sixth edition'

TEDxStXaviersMumbai conducted its sixth edition on February 20th from 10 AM to 3 PM on the theme 'Embracing Crossroads' with a panel of prominent speakers hailing from different walks of life.

The 2022 edition aimed to provide a positive outlook in having the liberty to take decisions rather than viewing them as burdens. The panelists gave a testament to that idea by sharing their journeys on how they found themselves at a crossroad and accepted it.

Ms.Deane De Menezes, an ex-Xavierite who founded the initiative 'Red is The New Green' (RING) in 2016 which focuses on reducing stigma regarding menstruation in India, kickstarted TEDxStXaviersMumbai, 2022 with a conversational interview. Ms. Menezes very rightly pointed out that irrespective of where we come from, every woman bleeds the same red, "we bled the same way", she said. Ms. Menezes, who found it difficult to find a menstrual pad when she got her first period, mentioned that over 3 million girls menstruate with no access to products. She also pointed out that this was a huge problem, not from manufacturing but from a supply-chain perspective which only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to her. Deane was able to coordinate distribution and delivery of up to 2.4 lakh sanitary pads in Mumbai to menstruators through RING and ended her talk on a progressive note stating, "When the next TEDx talk happens, I hope we don't talk about menstrual health anymore because by then it would be a thing of the past."

Rina Shah, India's first woman polo player who started playing at the professional level at 40, spoke about her inspiring journey with the supporting metaphor of ‘taking the plunge’. She explained how crossroads give individuals an opportunity to explore their potential as well as the lack of comfort which pushes people to change and transform. finally concluded her talk by asking the audience, “If you've never had enough crossroads, then I want you to think, my friend, have you lived enough?"

Dr. Neelam Shetty, a faculty of the Department of Management Studies, at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Mumbai, graced the occasion with her life journey riddled with moments when she found herself at crossroads. She has worked as a self-employed soft skills trainer for more than 6 years and is a visiting lecturer at the London School of Business Finance for the past 2 years. Teaching allowed me to make a much larger impact than I would at my corporate job," said Dr. Neelam who chose her teaching profession over Corporate. A powerful takeaway from this session in her own words would be, "It's okay to change directions, try out something new, and do something that you value and that causes your eyes to twinkle."

Dr. Luis Dias, Physician and Founder, Child’s play foundation, said, "If you learn to play an instrument or sing, you are learning that practice makes perfect, that hard work pays off, that there is no substitute for your effort." Dr. Luis also reminisced about his early musings with music and how the Goan culture and background made him fall in love with beats and rhythms.

While Sanjana Chatlani, from ‘The Bombay Lettering Company’, talked about how a simple creative outlet and passion project led her to discover a scalable career path, Rutik Jadhav, an entrepreneur and a third-year student at St. Xavier’s College who is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Physics, talked about how a simple creative outlet and passion project led him to discover a scalable career path. His ambition of creating the largest generation of educated, informed voters in history before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections gave birth to The Paradigm.in.

Founder and President of Avtar, an organisation that provides hiring solutions throughout India, Saundarya Rajesh said that all the progress that we see today is because of activists and revolutionaries who have voiced their opinion and helped make the change a reality for all underrepresented people, she spoke on how the contribution needs to be a long-term benefit and not about merely highlighting the problem.

Kavitha George, the founder of Communicare, who works with children with special needs, emphasised that beginning school years is a life-changing point for children as well as parents but can lead to chaos if we don’t prepare the child well. Especially when special children attend regular schools. Kavitha concluded her journey by empowering the audience with her words- “Remember, crossroads are those crosses which can make you fall under its burden or it can resurrect you.”

Sanjay Khatri, a ballet dancer and the owner of Central Contemporary Ballet, mentioned how in the early years, he was the only male ballet dancer in the country, but he saw a change when he opened his own ballet school majority of the students were young boys and just 2 or 3 girls. While criticising the gender norms and barriers prevalent in society, he concluded his talk by putting forward his dream of seeing lots of male and female ballet dancers coming up in the country, as well as numerous ballet studios, flourishing throughout the country

Nandini Mahesh having a background in advertising and Mahesh Babu in geology seems quite different at first sight. However, they have worked individually towards similar goals, to protect and empower the Indian Folk & Culture. The couple shed light on how they developed the organisation 'Banyan Tree Events'. Mahesh left his job and set the groundwork with contributions from Nandini. Two years later Nandini joined the organisation full time as well. Today, Banyan Tree Events continues to preserve and promote India’s rich heritage via performing arts.

"Everything else can continue, but people have to know about this rich heritage,” is what Nandini & Mahesh believe in and will continue their journey which the crossroads brings to them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:25 PM IST