Embassy asks Indians stranded in Ukraine to fill in online form urgently, https://bit.ly/3ClEhKD

Embassies in Hungary and Ukraine on Sunday separately asked Indian students to get in touch with the Hungary city centre and also fill out a Google form on an "urgent basis".

The embassy in Hungary said, "The Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm."

The embassy in Ukraine asked all those who were yet to leave Ukraine to fill up a Google form urgently for their evacuation.

Form link: https://https://bit.ly/3ClEhKD

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:03 PM IST