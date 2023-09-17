Elder Brother Did Engineering But Mohammed Siraj's Pace Earns Him Degree In Cricket

Siraj celebrating after taking a wicket. |

Mohammad Siraj's fiery spell in the final match of the Asia cup 2023 has shocked the cricket fans. The beautiful combination of pace and swing by the right-handed fast bowler is point of discussion around the cricket fraternity. The fast bowler took 6 wickets of SriLankan batsman in a mere 6 overs. In his second over he scalped 4 wickets and left Lanka in a crumbling situation. By doing so he became the first Indian to take 4 wickets in an over.

Financial situation never stopped him from achieving his goal

Siraj in an interview had said that he was financially poor and at one point of time even not had a good pair of shoes to play sports. His father was an auto rickshaw driver and used to earn on a daily basis, still the pacer's father supported him to become a cricketer in a country with high competition.

Education:

As per the reports, Siraj is educated till class 12th, and he did his schooling from Safa Junior College in Nampally (Hyderabad). In another interview he mentioned that his elder brother did engineering but he chose cricket to fulfill his dream. Although Siraj's professional cricket journey started a bit late as compared to other cricketers. He first played with leather or season ball when he was 19-year-old.

W . W W 4 W! 🥵

Is there any stopping @mdsirajofficial?! 🤯



The #TeamIndia bowlers are breathing 🔥

4️⃣ wickets in the over! A comeback on the cards for #SriLanka?



Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lr7jWYzUnR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 17, 2023

IPL helped him financially:

He one said that the Indian Premiere league (IPL) helped him to pursue cricket even more as the biggest cricketing league in the world came as a breakthrough for the aggressive pacer. The platform also helped him to improve his financial condition. He was able to purchase a house of his own.

Father's demise; a tragedy

When he was gaining peak in cricket and was selected for India's main squad, his father passed away. Siraj was in Australia for his first Test tour when his father, Mohammed Ghaus, died and the pacer had to tackle it during times of lockdown. He then turned his sorrow into strength. India in that series won an epic battle and Siraj was one of the major contributors to that historic win against Aussies.

