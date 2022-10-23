Eight new medical colleges to operate in Telangana from academic year 2022-23

Representative Image | IANS

T. Harish Rao, Telangana's state minister for health and finance, announced on Sunday that eight medical colleges will open in the academic year 2022-23.

One of these medical colleges has opened in the tribal area of Kothagudem in the district of Bhadradri Kothagudem.

According to Harish Rao, only five medical colleges have been established in Telangana over the last seven decades, but 12 new medical colleges have been sanctioned in the last eight years since the state's formation. Sixteen new medical colleges are being established, with one medical college in each district.

Telangana made several requests to the Centre for medical colleges, but not a single one was approved, as per the minister.

He stated that while Telangana was denied even one medical college, Uttar Pradesh received 27 new medical colleges and Madhya Pradesh received 19 colleges. He stated that 157 medical colleges were sanctioned across all states.

K. T. Rama Rao, Telangana's minister for industry and information technology, and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, recently engaged in a verbal spat over the issue of medical colleges.