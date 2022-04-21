Educationists selected for West Bengal's NEP 2020 draft should be respected, says Minister Pradhan

As part of the New Education Policy 2020, the state government recently formed a 10-member committee, which will give recommendations regarding eminent academicians who are members of the panel.

Education Minister Bratya Basu, told the reporters that the state has not "closed its mind" about the entire NEP 2020 draft and its "good aspects" and is waiting for the recommendations of the panel of renowned educationists.

While responding to queries regarding recent comments made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, that the Trinamool Congress government was politicising the issue of basic education concerning the future of children, Basu said that, "We have high regards for those in the central panel.”

"But, Dharmendra Pradhanji should also tell us if the honorary members of the state-formed committee, some of them considered the best brains of the world hailing from Bengal, can be insulted if the Centre finds fault with the panel. Everyone should wait for their recommendations," as reported by PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:28 PM IST