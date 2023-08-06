Education Vital For Afghanistan's Development, Says Taliban's Political Deputy Of Foreign Ministry | Representational image

Kabul: The Taliban-appointed political deputy of the foreign ministry of Afghanistan Sher Mohammad Abad Stanekzai has said the country cannot develop without education, was reported.

Stanekai while speaking at an event in Kabul on Saturday asked the higher education and education ministries to pay serious attention to the principle and create the necessary facilities in the education sector.

Stanikzai said "No country can develop without education, and the Islamic Emirate will open it for its citizens. The reopening of a way to education is also Jihad, and it should be done."

He emphasized that Afghanistan had fallen behind other countries in the region due to the restrictions on education. Now that a safe environment has been established, the Taliban and international organizations need to pay more attention to the education sector, as per reports.

He added, "I know that the Taliban-appointed ministries of higher education and education are paying attention to this issue, and I want them to understand the issue more and such institutions and NGOs that come from outside; I also want their attention to help these ministries provide facilities to them so that the children of this country may have access to education."

The Taliban has since taking control of Afghanistan, banned girls beyond grade six from attending schools, and simultaneously, also banned women from attending universities since December last year.

The regional and international communities and the people of Afghanistan have criticized the ban on girls' education. The Taliban has, however, not lifted the restrictions