Education officer held for taking bribe from teacher in Palghar

Palghar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday that it had arrested a 50-year-old woman education officer (primary section) for allegedly taking a bribe from a schoolteacher in Maharashtra.

Lata Sakharam Sanap, the accused, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the teacher in exchange for facilitating his posting at a school in Vasai town. The deal was later finalised at Rs 25,000, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB- Palghar) Navnath Jagtap.





The aggrieved teacher lodged a complaint with the ACB which caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 on Monday, the official said.





A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.



ALSO READ Latur: Ashram school headmaster held for taking bribe from teacher

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:53 AM IST