Education Ministry to organise e-quiz on the goodness of millets; will mark 2023 as international year of millets

New Delhi: The Goodness Of Millets Quiz is a quiz competition being held by the Ministry of Education. The MyGov portal's online test on the merits of millets and their health advantages is run by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Education Ministry. A class of small grains known as millet is high in antioxidants, vital fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that aid in the eradication of diseases caused by nutrient deficiencies. The Goodness Of Millets Quiz is open to all students in schools. The Goodness Of Millets Quiz, which launched online on October 6 at quiz.mygov.in, will run until October 31. (12 am).

The "International Year of Millets" has been proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in a resolution. The resolution aims to raise public knowledge of millets' health advantages and their adaptability for production in challenging circumstances brought on by climate change.

Candidates must submit their names, dates of birth, correspondence address, email address, and mobile number in order to take the Education Ministry Quiz. The Goodness Of Millets Quiz will last for five minutes, and a maximum of 20 questions may be answered within that time. No points will be deducted for giving an incorrect response. In the days following the quiz's conclusion, participants can view their results. Certificates will be given to every participant, according to the MyGov Portal.