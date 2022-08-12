e-Paper Get App

Education Ministry to include stories of valour of Indian soldiers in school textbooks

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest in New Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Indian Army soldiers pose for a photograph with the national flag on the occasion of New Year 2022, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh | PTI

New Delhi: Tales of valour of Indian soldiers could soon be included in the school curriculum in order to inculcate a sense of "responsibility towards the nation" among children from an early age, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.


"To strengthen the sense of responsibility towards the nation from an early age, the education ministry in consultation with the defence ministry will work to include the valour of our soldiers shown during the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks," the Union Education Minister said. He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest in New Delhi.


According to Pradhan, there can be no better celebration of Amrit Mahotsav than 'honouring India's Bravehearts.' The minister further thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating the 'Veergatha Project', which he said is vital to develop a strong patriotic fervour and a sense of gratitude towards our jawans.


"The Super 25 and Veergatha Project have brought out young India's patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways," he said. Prathan assured that the Education Ministry will soon institute a mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.


He also suggested renaming this contest 'Sena Super 25' in the honor of our soldiers. "This time Super 25 was conducted among 8 lakh students from 5,000 schools. We will work to take this initiative to all schools in India and to over one crore students going forward," he added.

