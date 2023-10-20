 Education Ministry Set To Modify Administrative Framework For JEE Apex Board
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Education Ministry Set To Modify Administrative Framework For JEE Apex Board | Representational image (FP Photo)

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has issued a notification to modify the administrative framework for the JEE Apex Board (JAB). The modifications outlined in a recent notice are set to take effect for 2024 -25. The modification is related to the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and its responsibilities in managing the technology aspects of the examination.

As per the notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now oversee all technology (software) support-related matters. For various backend tasks, such as pre and post-examination activities, including online application submissions, the agency may seek assistance from the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The Education Ministry under whose purview Department of Higher Education comes also announced significant changes in the structure and administration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programs in IITs, NITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

The reconstitution of the JEE Apex Board (JAB) ensures a more streamlined and efficient process for conducting both JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) entrance examinations.

The newly formed JEE Apex Board will have a permanent secretariat, which will be provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Additionally, the JEE Interface Group, consisting of five members from NTA, IITs, and a senior representative from the Indian Statistical Institutes (ISI) nominated by the Joint Apex Board, will assist the JAB in its tasks.

The JAB will serve as the ultimate authority responsible for setting policies, rules, and regulations for conducting JEE (Main). It will also collaborate with the institution organizing JEE (Advanced). The Secretariat will handle various administrative functions such as finance, court cases, and RTI matters.

Education Ministry Set To Modify Administrative Framework For JEE Apex Board

