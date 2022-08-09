Education Ministry seeks inputs for new curriculum

Ministry of Education |

New Delhi: According to officials, the Ministry of Education (MoE) conducted an inter-ministerial conference on Tuesday to solicit input for reorganising the curriculum and pedagogical framework under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The crucial meeting on developing a new curriculum in line with the new National Education Policy was attended by senior officials and representatives of all ministries and significant organisations, including the National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT), the Election Commission of India, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

"The meeting focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development. The officials present were first briefed about how a curriculum framework is prepared, what are its deliverables, and what is expected from them," a senior MoE official said.

"Many areas of contribution were subsequently discussed, such as the rapidly changing technology, the need for innovation and generation of new ideas, the need to focus on crucial areas like climate change, future skill requirements, crucial factors for agricultural growth, knowledge of India, especially in those areas where India is at the forefront for instilling a sense of pride, assistive technology for inclusion, enriching subject knowledge with real-life information, how to promote multilingualism, and integration of sports, fitness, and arts," the official added.

The inputs from ministries would help identify and integrate several pertinent areas, skills, and competencies in the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) at relevant stages. "It was also discussed that it would be very helpful if the ministries also point out their own role in taking certain ideas forward by partnering with the school education ecosystem," the official said.

Early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, competency-based education, flexibility in secondary class subject selection, curriculum reduction to core essentials, reimagining vocational education, identification of core skills, multilingualism, citizenship, values like appreciation of national heritage, respect for public property, taking care of elders, the spirit, and the law were among the key NCF deliverables that were discussed at the meeting.

"Given the crucial nature of the work undertaken by the MoE in preparing the new NCF, participants shared their ideas on how they would be able to contribute to the process. Ideas such as leveraging the innovation ecosystem of the Department of Science, understanding the efforts that go into agriculture to bring food on the table, the huge role of gram panchayats in ensuring enrolment and retention in schools, and the importance of imbibing volunteerism in the early years, etc were discussed.

"It was decided that all ministries would soon send written inputs for the National Steering Committee and NCERT to take cognizance of. The ministries were also requested to whole-heartedly participate in and disseminate the web-app-based citizen survey being undertaken by NCERT for curriculum development," the official said.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the education ministry are conducting the Digital Survey for National Curriculum as a part of the public consultation process for developing the NCF.

