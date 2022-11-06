Education Ministry celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas honoring tribal freedom fighters

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: On November 15, the Ministry of Education will commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters with a celebration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in schools and higher educational institutions across the country.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will be marked in schools and colleges by a variety of programmes, including a debate competition on the theme 'Contribution of Janjati Heroes in Freedom Struggle' and other social activities. During these celebrations, the contributions of courageous tribal leaders such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted, as per a statement released by the government.

"The Ministry of Education under the leadership of Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be celebrating ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in a grand manner in the schools, skill and higher educational institutions across the country," the ministry said.

Last year, the government declared November 15 to be 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,' honouring the brave tribal freedom fighters. Birsa Munda, who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country, was born on November 15th.

Birsa Munda was a famed freedom fighter, social reformer, and revered tribal leader of the country who fought against the exploitative system of the British colonial government and became known as 'Bhagwan' during his lifetime. He organised and led the tribal movement, calling on the tribals to "Ulgulan" (revolt). According to the Ministry of Education, he encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and to maintain unity.

“To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the Ministry of Education in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Skilling institutions is celebrating ‘JanjatiyaGaurav Divas',” the official statement said the ministry.