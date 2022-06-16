Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to release SSC results tomorrow; check result time and website here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17 at 01:00 pm.
Officials have stated that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites shortly.
The School Education Minister Prof. Varsha Gaikwad announced the date and time of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Board results for 2022 on Twitter.
