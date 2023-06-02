Education Minister releases UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations 2023; key features here

Education Minister (C) with UGC chairman | pib

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today released the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023 in the presence of Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC and Shri Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education.

Education Minister said that the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023, will facilitate creation of many more quality-focused deemed to be universities in an objective and transparent manner. The new simplified guidelines will encourage universities to focus on quality & excellence, strengthen the research ecosystem and have a long-term impact in transforming our higher education landscape. The Minister complimented UGC for this timely reform aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

With the announcement of the National Education Policy 2020 and in order to make the Regulations simple, the UGC constituted an expert committee to review and revise the Regulations.

The draft Regulations passed through several stages in the process of finalization. The expert committee’s guidance, public feedback, and suggestions of the Commission are all taken into consideration before sending the final draft Regulations to the Ministry of Education for concurrence.

Superseding the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations 2019, the new Regulations are built on the principle of a “light but tight” regulatory framework envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020.

Salient features of the regulations are as follows:

Regulations are aligned with National Education Policy 2020.

The eligibility criteria to apply for deemed to be university status is NAAC ‘A’ grade with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles or NBA accreditation for two third of eligible programmes for three consecutive cycles or in the top 50 of any specific category of NIRF for the last three years continuously or in top 100 of overall NIRF Ranking for last three years continuously.

A cluster of institutions managed by more than one sponsoring body can also apply for deemed to be university status.

Sponsoring bodies seeking deemed to be university status to their institutions may apply 'online'. The Expert Committee assesses the facilities, interacts with stakeholders, and verifies the documents, all in virtual mode.

Institution deemed to be University may start new courses or programmes in any field in their existing campus and approved off-campus centres, with the prior approval of its Executive Council and, also wherever applicable, with the approval of the relevant statutory council.

Institutions deemed to be Universities with minimum ‘A’ grade and above or ranked from 1 to 100 in the "Universities" category of NIRF rankings of the relevant year are eligible to set up off-campus centres. Institutions declared as deemed to be Universities under a “distinct category” can apply for off-campuses after five years of their declaration if they are accredited with an A grade or figured in the top 100 in the “universities” category of NIRF.

The Regulations are quality-focused: Deemed to be Universities with NAAC less than an ‘A’ grade or ranked more than 100 in the current NIRF ranking (Universities category) will be monitored on the academic parameters by UGC Expert Committee. Failing to rectify the deficiencies pointed out by UGC Committee, UGC may recommend the withdrawal of permission given to start new courses or new programmes by the institution deemed to be University, in any field, in their existing campus and the approved off-campus centre.

The institutions deemed to be Universities shall follow the rules and regulations regarding fee structure, number of seats, etc., issued by the relevant statutory bodies, and in case an institution deemed to be University offers different courses which come under the regulatory ambit of different statutory bodies, namely the University Grants Commission, the All India Council of Technical Education, National Medical Council, etc., the rules and regulations regarding fee structure, number of seats, etc., issued by such statutory body concerned shall be applicable.

The institution deemed to be University may provide fee concession or scholarships or may allocate seats to meritorious students belonging to socially and economically deprived groups of the society.

The institutions deemed to be Universities shall compulsorily create Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) identities of their students and upload their credit scores in digital lockers and ensure that the credit scores are reflected in ABC portal and adopt Samarth e-Gov. Further, institutions can offer Twinning Programmes, Joint Degree Programmes, and Dual Degree Programmes in accordance with the provisions stipulated in the regulations concerned.

The institution deemed to be University shall make available the prospectus on its website at least sixty days before the commencement of admissions, including fee structure, refund policy, number of seats in a programme, eligibility qualifications, admission process, etc. Every institution deemed to be University shall maintain the records of the entire process of selection of candidates, exhibit such records on its website, and preserve such records for a minimum period of five years.