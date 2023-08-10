 Education Minister Pradhan Meets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti To Discuss Student Mobility
Education Minister Pradhan Meets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti To Discuss Student Mobility

Both the Education Minister and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti discussed student mobility and skill cooperation on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti | Twitter

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and the two discussed student mobility and skill cooperation.

"Good discussions on the vibrant educational, innovation and research linkages between India and the US. "Also, had fruitful discussions on ways to broaden our knowledge bridges, promote student and scholar mobility and strengthen our skill cooperation through community colleges in the US," Pradhan tweeted.

article-image

