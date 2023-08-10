Education Minister Pradhan Meets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti To Discuss Student Mobility

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti | Twitter

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and the two discussed student mobility and skill cooperation.

"Good discussions on the vibrant educational, innovation and research linkages between India and the US. "Also, had fruitful discussions on ways to broaden our knowledge bridges, promote student and scholar mobility and strengthen our skill cooperation through community colleges in the US," Pradhan tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils Science And Technology Books By IIT Madras Alumnus,...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)