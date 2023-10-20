Education Minister Launches 'Chandrayaan Programme' & Web Portal With Activity-Based Support Materials

Ministry Of Education Launches 'Apna Chandrayaan Programme' | Twitter @NCERT

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the 'Apna Chandrayaan Programme' on October 17. The Minister also launched a web portal with activity-based support materials including colouring books, online quizzes and jigsaw puzzles on India’s Chandrayaan mission developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, (NCERT).

The objective of these quizzes, educational materials and specialized modules is to nurture scientific curiosity, promote problem-solving skills, and inspire creativity among school students.

The Ministry of Education has expressed a strong commitment to achieving these educational goals, recognizing the importance of fostering an interest in science and technology among the younger generation.

Aspiring participants can complete their registrations on the official website until October 31, 2023.

There are 10 distinct modules centered around Chandrayaan-3.

These modules provide an in-depth understanding of various facets of the moon mission, spanning scientific, technological, and social dimensions.

In a post on X (Formerly Twitter) NCERT states, "An historic moment unfolds as the Hon'ble Chief Guest launches the 'Apna Chandrayaan Programme,' marking a new era in space education. Discover special modules by NCERT, delve into 'Bharat on the Moon' web portal, and explore the exciting allied activities."

