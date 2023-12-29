Education Minister Encourages Youth At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Convocation

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed optimism that the nation's youth will drive the technological revolution at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. At the university's ninth convocation in Katra, in the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir, Pradhan was the chief guest and congratulated the students on beginning their new journey. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir was also present at the convocation.

Viksit Bharat@2047 Goal

In order to create a "Viksit Bharat@2047," he urged the graduating students to set clear goals for their professional careers, recognize obstacles, and fight them head-on. "I have complete confidence that the students of this esteemed institution will lead this technology-based era and become a major contributor to the advancement of the society, nation, and world in the times to come," Pradhan said, adding that "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is a research and design-centric university."

The minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on competency before degree. During his speech, the Lieutenant Governor urged the students to have patience, follow their goals with fervor, and take advantage of chances to acquire new abilities. The nation requires youthful consciousness and youthful thinking on the "Amrit Kaal" journey. The future will be shaped by youth.

Words of encouragement from minister

Youth must have patience to take advantage of the chance to pick up new skills because the world is changing more quickly than ever before, he said. "Never stop chasing your dreams and keep walking until you achieve your mission in life," stated the lieutenant governor. He urged the graduates to not be "afraid of failures" and to "never stop learning". Speaking on life after graduation, the Lieutenant Governor stated that there are a lot of opportunities in today's modern world and that students should assess their abilities to achieve their objectives.