Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan starts national yoga Olympiad

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the National Yoga Olympiad 2022 and quiz competition in Delhi on Saturday, suggesting that Yoga be included in the National Council of Educational Research and Training curriculum.

Pradhan, speaking at the event, stated that yoga has aided humanity in easing suffering and strengthening resilience, particularly in the post-Covid age. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting 'Yoga for Humanity' as this year's theme, emphasising the importance of encouraging healthier lifestyles and bringing people closer together.

"Yoga is India's gift to the world and it has gained tremendous popularity globally since the United Nations General Assembly adopted PM Modi's proposal to celebrate June 21 as International Day of Yoga. Yoga is uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness," he said.

The Minister further mentioned that National Education Policy 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. "Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude," he added.

Pradhan also said that Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education while also suggesting the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in the curriculum. "While we are in the process of developing the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), we must prioritise yoga right from Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) to Class 12 level," he added.

He also suggested the NCERT for conducting yoga olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels.

Later in his speech, Pradhan stated that incorporating students from every block will assist to continue the legacy of yoga and to establish yoga as a lifestyle.

The Education Minister congratulated all of the selected students who were competing in the National Yoga Olympiad on behalf of their states/union territories, and thanked them for their participation, which began at the block level.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told the audience that yoga should be popularised as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

He stated that the goal is to develop an educational system that will provide residents with a picture of the country as a whole.

"In the Yoga Olympiad, asana, pranayama, kriya, meditation etc will be demonstrated by the students, so that they will be able to understand the importance of yoga experientially," he said.