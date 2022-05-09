Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' in Central Sanskrit University

Delhi: Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' organized by Central Sanskrit University on the morning of 9th May 2022.

The objective behind organizing the Utkarsh Mahotsav is to promote the Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. The focus of the Mahotsav is - the New Educational Era - Moving Towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies.

He attended the event alongside Padma Shri Chamu KrishnaShastry, Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Prof. Radhakant Thakur, Prof. Murli Manohar Pathak, Srinivas Varkhedi, and other intellectuals and scholars.

‘Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an impulse, an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The meaningful discussions held during the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' will also show the roadmap for the education system in the 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for world welfare,’ tweeted the Minister.

'But in the last 100-150 years, the purpose of restricting our Sanskrit discipline to mere formality was done in a systematic manner,' said his Twitter thread, ' As envisaged in the National Education Policy, we have to give importance to all Indian languages including Sanskrit.'

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 05:17 PM IST