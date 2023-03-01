e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEducation Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Cricketer Adam Gilchrist, now a global brand ambassador for the University of Wollongong, will also be part of high-level talks on an educational partnership between India and Australia.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Australian Education Minister Jason Clare (C), Cricketer Adam Gilchrist(R), and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) | Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Education Minister Jason Clare would soon be signing an agreement to enhance student mobility between both the countries.

The Australian minister had previously hailed the agreement as being the broadest and most favorable recognition of its kind.

Clare, who is on a visit to India till March 3 in line with the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet set for Thursday, is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders. The delegation aims to promote partnerships between India and Australia to a huge extent.

Cricketer Adam Gilchrist also made his presence felt due to his role as a global brand ambassador for University of Wollongong.

Representatives from the University of Queensland, RMIT University, Australian National University, University of Sydney La Trobe University, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University, Central Queensland University, University of NSW, University of South Australia and the Charles Darwin University will also be present at the event.

Read Also
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme
article-image

The agreement - Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications  - will assure mutual rules on higher educational qualifications between both the countries.

Clare also hailed the National Education Policy, NEP 2020, due to its commitment to enroll 50% of Indians in higher education and vocational training by the year 2035. The Minister added that this policy presents a great opportunity for Australian educational institutions to work with India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration begins

MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration begins

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Centre launches VAIBHAV Fellowship for NRI researchers; beneficiaries to receive Rs 37 lakhs

Centre launches VAIBHAV Fellowship for NRI researchers; beneficiaries to receive Rs 37 lakhs

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

IIT-Madras in a pact with Denmark to take up research projects on next-generation fuels and energy...

IIT-Madras in a pact with Denmark to take up research projects on next-generation fuels and energy...