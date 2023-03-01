Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian counterpart to sign student mobility agreement

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare (C), Cricketer Adam Gilchrist(R), and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) | Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Education Minister Jason Clare would soon be signing an agreement to enhance student mobility between both the countries.

The Australian minister had previously hailed the agreement as being the broadest and most favorable recognition of its kind.

Clare, who is on a visit to India till March 3 in line with the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet set for Thursday, is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders. The delegation aims to promote partnerships between India and Australia to a huge extent.

Cricketer Adam Gilchrist also made his presence felt due to his role as a global brand ambassador for University of Wollongong.

Representatives from the University of Queensland, RMIT University, Australian National University, University of Sydney La Trobe University, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University, Central Queensland University, University of NSW, University of South Australia and the Charles Darwin University will also be present at the event.

The agreement - Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications - will assure mutual rules on higher educational qualifications between both the countries.

Clare also hailed the National Education Policy, NEP 2020, due to its commitment to enroll 50% of Indians in higher education and vocational training by the year 2035. The Minister added that this policy presents a great opportunity for Australian educational institutions to work with India.