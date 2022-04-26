Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses 35th convocation ceremony at IGNOU

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the 35th convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi National Open University as the chief guest at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi in New Delhi.

Pradhan awarded meritorious and successful students with degree certificates and medals, while congratulating them on their achievement, before addressing a huge gathering.

The Education Minister likened IGNOU’s achievement as a national success story and lauded the institution for keeping the academic policy in line with NEP.

He further added that the 21st century is the century of knowledge and expected IGNOU to ensure knowledge reaches everyone through digital and distance education.

“Shri @dpradhanbjp ji emphasised that our education system needs a paradigm shift for transforming India into an economic superpower,” said a tweet by the official account of The Ministry of Education of India.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:39 PM IST