'Educate Students on the Success of Grassroots Achievers.': PM Addresses Teachers

On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award and urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

In his interaction with the 75 award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country.

He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi also emphasized the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroots achievers.

The prime minister talked about taking pride in local heritage and history, and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region’s history and culture, the statement said.

Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools, it said.

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, Modi underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is technology-driven.

He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future-ready.

Talking about Mission Life, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change, Prime Minister Modi discussed the importance of recycling as opposed to the use-and-throw culture.

Several teachers also briefed Modi about the cleanliness programmes being held in their schools.

Further, Modi advised teachers to constantly learn and upgrade their skills throughout their careers.

Asked what is the new and changing role of teachers, he urged the teachers to never allow the students within them to die.

“If the student within you is alive, you will never get caught up in problems or feel dejected,” he said, according to a video clip of the interaction shared by the PMO on X, formerly Twitter.

The prime minister urged teachers to encourage children and never discourage their curiosity.

“You don’t do it that is why you have gotten this award,” he said, evoking peals of laughter from the teachers.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Met our nation’s exemplary educators who have been honored with the National Teachers’ Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring.” “In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India’s youth,” he said.