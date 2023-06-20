Edtech Giant Byju's Goes On Another Layoff Spree Amid Faceoff With Lenders: Reports

Byju Raveendran | File

India's edtech unicorn Byju's has come under another hailstorm as the tech giant is firing more of its employees from its workforce across departments such as mentoring, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, as per reports. This comes just weeks after the Byju Raveendran-led company refuted reports of laying off 1000 employees.

As per reports, the current set of layoffs will impact senior employees who have spent more than two years at Byju's as compared to the newer recruitments in the company.

The employees were also given the option to resign voluntarily, with their email ids deactivated and identity cards taken away from them. While the former employees will be provided with two months' worth of salaries and a full and final settlement by September-October, no additional severance will be provided, as per the reports.

Byju's has declined to comment on the speculation surrounding the current set of layoffs.

Back in February 2023, Byju’s fired around a thousand employees who were employed in several senior roles while in October 2022 it laid off 5% of its workforce totalling around 2,500 individuals.

The company, which is valued at $8.2 billion as per the latest report by Asset Management company Blackrock, is facing a crisis amid its efforts to pursue tactics to save costs amid a decline in the pandemic boom it saw with its online tutoring services.

The Byju Raveendran-led startup is embroiled in a legal battle against term loan B (TLB) lenders in the New York Supreme Court for ‘predatory tactics.’ The company has already defaulted on $40 million in interest on a loan it had taken.

Back in April 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched many premises linked to Byju's as it alleged a violation of foreign exchange rules over foreign direct investment (FDI) amounting upto Rs 28,000 crores. Despite the raids, no conclusive evidence was found by the ED to charge the edtech giant.