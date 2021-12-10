Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S appoints a Senior Vice President

Rachna Bahadur, a former Bain & Company partner, has been named Senior Vice President of Byju's global expansion ambitions, the company announced on Friday.

In this role, Bahadur will lead the overall planning, strategy, and roadmap for Byju's expansion in new and existing markets, a statement said. In addition to designing Byju's next growth phase, creating new partnerships, reinforcing sales, and solidifying the company's market positioning across the globe, she will also be responsible for strengthening the footprint of Byju's recent acquisition of Epic in the US market, it added.

In July, Byju's had acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for USD 500 million (around Rs 3,729.8 crore) and had announced an additional USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,459.7 crore) investment over the next three years in the North American market to expand its operations there.

According to the firm, Bahadur's hiring is a step toward bolstering Byju's leadership across verticals as the company strives to establish world-class products, teams, and partnerships.

"As we continue to evolve and diversify our business across the globe, we are focusing on bringing the best talent in the industry to further drive our mission of creating a community of lifelong learners. Rachna is a leader with a proven track record," Byju's Chief People Officer Pravin Prakash said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:05 PM IST