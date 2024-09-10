 Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24

Based on their average score in the specified qualification and ITI, candidates will be contacted for Document Verification (DV).

Updated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Eastern Railway has released a call for applications for the Apprentice position. Interested parties may apply online at the Eastern Railway's official website between September 9 and September 24, 2024.

The following positions- Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder (Gas and Electric), Electrician, Electrician, Painter (G), Carpenter, Refrigerator & AC Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic and Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) are among the 3115 positions that will be filled in the various divisions and workshops.

Available Positions:

Howrah Division - 659

Liluah Workshop - 612

Sealdah Division - 440

Kanchrapara Workshop - 187

Malda Division - 138

Asansol Workshop - 412

Jamalpur Workshop - 667

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 50% overall in a recognised board examination, or its equivalent under the 10+2 examination system, and a National Trade Certificate in the listed trade issued by NCVT/SCVT are also required.
Age limit for apprentices at Eastern Railway should be between 15 and 24 years old.

How to apply?


-Visit rrcer.com, the ER's official website.
-Go to the application link now.
-Fill out the form and select "Click To Proceed Further."
-Choose your trade and, if applicable, your type of disability, then confirm.
-Enter your contact information, such as your phone number and email address.
-Choose Your Preferred Unit Now
-Upload a scanned copy of your signature, photo, and any pertinent papers.

