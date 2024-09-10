Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24

Eastern Railway has released a call for applications for the Apprentice position. Interested parties may apply online at the Eastern Railway's official website between September 9 and September 24, 2024.



The following positions- Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder (Gas and Electric), Electrician, Electrician, Painter (G), Carpenter, Refrigerator & AC Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic and Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) are among the 3115 positions that will be filled in the various divisions and workshops.

Based on their average score in the specified qualification and ITI, candidates will be contacted for Document Verification (DV).

Available Positions:



Howrah Division - 659

Liluah Workshop - 612

Sealdah Division - 440

Kanchrapara Workshop - 187

Malda Division - 138

Asansol Workshop - 412

Jamalpur Workshop - 667

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 50% overall in a recognised board examination, or its equivalent under the 10+2 examination system, and a National Trade Certificate in the listed trade issued by NCVT/SCVT are also required.

Age limit for apprentices at Eastern Railway should be between 15 and 24 years old.

How to apply?



-Visit rrcer.com, the ER's official website.

-Go to the application link now.

-Fill out the form and select "Click To Proceed Further."

-Choose your trade and, if applicable, your type of disability, then confirm.

-Enter your contact information, such as your phone number and email address.

-Choose Your Preferred Unit Now

-Upload a scanned copy of your signature, photo, and any pertinent papers.