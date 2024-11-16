Eastern Railway Now Hiring For Sports Quota, Apply Before December 14

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The recruitment process for the hiring of candidates of sports quota in Eastern Railway for Group C and D positions are currently underway. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at rrcrecruit.co.in and on the RRC/ER official website at rrcer.org. This hiring campaign will fill 60 positions. Until December 14, 2024, candidates may apply for the positions.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 in order to apply online till or before January 1, 2025.

Application fees

All applicants must pay an application fee of ₹500. The cost is ₹250 for applicants who are members of the SC, ST, Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes.

Eligibility criteria

Level 1: Earned a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from NCVT or passed the 10th grade or its equivalent exam, ITI, or an equivalent exam.

Level 2 or Level 3: Successfully completed the 10+2 stage of the 12th grade or an equivalent test. A government-recognized board, council, institution, etc. must be the source of the educational qualification. Other options include passing the matriculation exam from a recognised board and completing an Act Apprenticeship or passing the 10th grade from a government-recognized board, council, institution, etc.

Level 4 or Level 5: Successfully completed graduation or an equivalent test in any field from a university or institution approved by the government.

Available vacancies:

The available vacancies are categorized into three groups. Group 'C' has a total of 21 posts, divided into Level-4/Level-5 (5 posts) and Level-2/Level-3 (16 posts). Additionally, there are 39 vacancies in Group 'D' at Level-1, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (7th CPC).