Early Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before

Representative image | File

Mumbai: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall tickets is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will also be available at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that for this examination, it is mandatory to arrive at the examination center half an hour before the scheduled time, as stated by Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav.

This examination will be conducted at a total of 36 examination centers in Mumbai city district and a total of 14 thousand 509 examinees will appear for the examination. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. First session timing is 9.30 am to 11.30 am (Paper - 01) and second session time is 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm (Paper - 02).

According to the written notification issued by the Central Public Service Commission, "It is mandatory for the candidates to appear at their designated examination center half an hour (30 minutes) before the commencement of the examination. All the candidates of Mumbai city district should attend the examination centre half an hour (30 minutes) before as per the instructions of the Central Public Service Commission0."