 Early Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEarly Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before

Early Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before

Candidates must note that for this examination, it is mandatory to arrive at the examination center half an hour before the scheduled time, as stated by Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

Mumbai: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims hall tickets is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will also be available at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that for this examination, it is mandatory to arrive at the examination center half an hour before the scheduled time, as stated by Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav.

This examination will be conducted at a total of 36 examination centers in Mumbai city district and a total of 14 thousand 509 examinees will appear for the examination. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. First session timing is 9.30 am to 11.30 am (Paper - 01) and second session time is 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm (Paper - 02).

According to the written notification issued by the Central Public Service Commission, "It is mandatory for the candidates to appear at their designated examination center half an hour (30 minutes) before the commencement of the examination. All the candidates of Mumbai city district should attend the examination centre half an hour (30 minutes) before as per the instructions of the Central Public Service Commission0."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Registration Likely To Begin On July 6

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Registration Likely To Begin On July 6

IIT Kharagpur Appoints First Woman As Deputy Director

IIT Kharagpur Appoints First Woman As Deputy Director

Paediatrics Association Demands CBI Inquiry Into NEET UG 2024 Examination Scam

Paediatrics Association Demands CBI Inquiry Into NEET UG 2024 Examination Scam

NEET Grace Marks Withdrawn, Aspirants In Quandary

NEET Grace Marks Withdrawn, Aspirants In Quandary

Early Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before

Early Arrival Compulsory For UPSC Prelims: Candidates To Report 30 Minutes Before