E-MAGINE to launch education app for CBSE, IGCSE, NCERT and Maharashtra State Board students

E-MAGINE is all set to launch a online application directed toward the K-1 to K-12 of CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, NCERT and Maharashtra bard students. The move will almost double the addressable user group for India`s most valuable ed-tech firm.

This app is scheduled to launch on 17th October,2021should match the content that students in this group consume. The App has been built keeping in mind the English, Hindi and local language speaking student in Maharashtra i.e Marathi.

Invitees :

Mr. Sanjayrao Tayade Patil -President of MESTA

Dr. Shilpa Jejurkar – President of Akhil Maharashtra Sahodaya

Mr. Neeraj Tiwari – Singer & Music Director

Founders:

Mr. Shekhar Negi

Mr. Vipin Sharma

Company Profile:

E-MAGINE (The Online Book Store)- – the India`s most valuable EdTech company, offers highly adaptive, engaging, and effective learning books students in classes 1-12 (K-12). The E-MAGINE app is making learning enjoyable and effective.

E-MAGINE gives -online books for all

1. The App is designed basically for facilitating the CBSE, IGCSE, ICSE, NCERT and Maharashtra State Board students (5th Standard to 12th Standard)

2. We do provide online Sample paper, Question Bank, Referral books and guides (only CBSE board)

3. We do provide online self-studies book and guides for standard 9th & 10th of ICSE

4. We do provide the online complete set of textbooks from Nursery to 10th standard for IGCSE for Cambridge board

5. We do provide online complete set of books of NCERT for class 6th to 10th

6. We do provide online complete set of Navneet guide from class 3rd to class 10th and sample paper of class 10th & 12th.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:06 PM IST