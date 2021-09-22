DY Patil International University to organise week-long program; to establish IDEA Lab

DY Patil International University in Pune is organising a week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) at its premises between 23-28 September on AICTE IDEA LAB. Around 25 faculties coming from across the country will be attending the event.

The program, which is sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be held by AICTE Training & Learning Academy (ATAL) Academy. Rajiv Kumar (member-secretary, AICTE), Neeraj Saxena (Advisor, IDC, AICTE) and Prof Prabhat Ranjan (DYPIU Vice Chancellor) who is also the chairman of AICTE IDEA Lab National Committee will be attending the progam, according to a press release.

AICTE has decided to establish IDEA (Idea, Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab in AICTE approved institutions, encouraging students for application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualization.

As a common facility embedded in the institution, the IDEA Lab aims to make engineering graduates more imaginative and creative, besides giving them basic training in 21st century skills like-critical thinking, problem solving, design thinking, collaboration, etc.

The purpose of IDEA Lab is to provide all facilities under one roof, for conversion of an idea into a prototype. With these facilities in the campus, more students and faculty will be encouraged to take up creative work and in the process, get training on creative thinking, problem solving, collaboration etc. which conventional labs are not able to.

