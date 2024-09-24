DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of polling this week, the Office of the Chief Election Officer for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has issued a notice directing all candidates to remove banners and posters bearing their names and ballot numbers from university premises within 24 hours.

Chief Election Officer Satyapal Singh stated the election office is closely monitoring campaign activities, including the use of banners, posters, and vehicles during rallies. He emphasised that all campaigning must adhere to the rules set by the Lyngdoh Committee, which provides guidelines for fair elections.

About Delhi University Students' Union Polls

DUSU polls are slated to be held on September 27 and results will be declared a day after.

The notice, sent via email, warned that failure to remove the banners and posters within the given time would result in strict action.

The display of printed posters and banners is a violation of the norms established by the Lyngdoh Committee and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

"The DUSU election office is keeping a close watch on the use of banners, posters, and vehicles for campaigning. These activities must remain within the limits specified by the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. You are directed to remove all banners and printed posters displaying your name and ballot number within 24 hours of receiving this email, failing which strict action will be taken," the notice stated.

Read Also University Of Queensland; IIT Delhi Commence Admission Process For Joint PhD

Reminder Given

In the notification, candidates were also reminded to strictly follow the Code of Conduct, the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

Any violations of these guidelines and acts could lead to disqualification and criminal penalties, it stated.

Additionally, that notification noted that candidates are only permitted to use the designated "Walls of Democracy" within the campus for pasting handmade posters.