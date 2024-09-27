DUSU Elections 2024: Phase One Voting Ends; Full List Of Candidates For President, Vice President, Secretary, & Joint Secretary

FPJ

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2024 commenced today, September 27, 2024, with voting already underway at both the north and south campuses of Delhi University.

Phase 1 Voting Concludes

The Phase 1 voting across the north and south campuses has concluded. Phase 2 will begin at 3 PM today.

Voting was scheduled to be conducted in two phases: Phase 1 to run from 8:30 AM to 1 PM, and Phase 2 is to happen from 3 PM to 7:30 PM.

Approximately 1.40 lakh students are eligible to vote, selecting new representatives for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Contestants for President:

- Aniket Madke: Law Centre II

- Badee U Zaman: Zakir Husain Delhi College

- Pinki (W): Department of Buddhist Studies

- Rishabh Choudhury: Department of Buddhist Studies

- Ronak Khatri: Campus Law Centre

- Saavy Gupta (W): Law Centre II

- Sheetal (W): Shyama Prasad Mukherji College

- Shivam Maurya: Hindu College

Contestants for Vice President:

- Ayush Mondal: Law Centre II

- Banashree Das (W): South Delhi Campus

- Bhanu Pratap Singh: Law Centre I

- Rovin Singh: Department of Buddhist Studies

- Yash Nandal: Department of Buddhist Studies

Contestants for Secretary:

- Adithyan MA: Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

- Mitravinda Karanwal (W): Lakshmi Bai College

- Namrata Jeph (W): Kirori Mal College

- Sneha Aggarwal (W): Law Centre II

Contestants for Joint Secretary:

- Aman Kapasiya: Department of Buddhist Studies

- Anamika K (W): South Delhi Campus

- Anjana Sukumaran (W): Law Centre II

- Lokesh Choudhury: Department of Buddhist Studies

According to the election schedule, votes were set to be counted on September 28, 2024, at Police Line. However, the Delhi High Court has recently directed the university and its affiliated colleges to withhold the counting of votes until further notice.