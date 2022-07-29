DU's Academic Council to discuss FYUP syllabus on August 3 |

The Academic Council of Delhi University will discuss on August 3 the syllabi of the first semester of the four-year undergraduate programs (FYUP) according to the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework. Resolutions in this regard have been put forward by the university's standing committee and will come up for approval during the meeting.

The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The Executive Council (EC), DU's top decision-making body, had in February approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022), as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

The Academic Council (AC), chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, will meet on August 3 to finalise the syllabi of FYUP, according to the agenda of the AC meeting accessed by PTI.

The syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses will come up for discussion during the meeting. Some of the courses are -- BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) Microbiology. The syllabi have been prepared by the course committees and passed by a standing committee.

A course committee comprises five professors — two from the concerned department and three college professors. The syllabi will now be presented to the Academic Council. Following the AC's approval, the syllabi will be taken up by the EC.

The university had earlier implemented the FYUP in 2013 but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. This time, however, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, DU has said.

The AC will also consider the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the VC for starting an MDS (Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics) course with an intake of two seats per year at the University College of Medical Sciences from this academic year, subject to approval from the funding agency. The AC will also consider the case of Rohit Gurjar for the award of PhD degree posthumously.

Mr Gurjar of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (FOT) passed away due to Covid in April 2021 after submitting his PhD thesis. The matter of two new scholarships is also on agenda for the August 3 meeting.

The AC will also "consider the recommendations of the Standing Committee (Scholarships) made at its meeting held on 17.02.2022 to increase two more number of scholarships with the enhancement of additional endowment fund of Rs Five lakh (Rs 5,00,000/-) to the following already instituted scholarship" The AC is also expected to approve a draft ordinance regarding course curriculum, admission, criteria and scheme of examination for MSc (respiratory therapy) course.

Moreover, the AC will hold a discussion on the recommendations of the Faculty of Medical Sciences regarding the partial amendments in the BDS Ordinance in light of the amendment made by the Dental Council of India. The agenda also mentions that the AC will consider the recommendations of the Faculty of Medical Sciences regarding the course curriculum for the MD course in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

