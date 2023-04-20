Duolingo English Test introduces new Interactive Listening question type

Officisl

The Duolingo English Test (DET), a platform for evaluating English competency, has added some new features to enable faster, more creative testing at a significantly lower cost for students and it'll be functional from May 1, 2023.

The initiative aims to support students regardless of their location or financial situation. The newly released 'interactive listening' feature will allow test takers will participate in simulated conversations with AI characters. These conversations measure the proficiency skills that will be used at a university—simulating a student-to-student interaction as well as a student-and-professor interaction, setting up students for success

A detailed understanding of these points can be understood from this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AALAtaSQUkc.



They also offer a list of a few new universities that welcome students. The Duolingo English Test is now accepted by 260 more university programmes within the last six months ago.