DUET 2022: NTA declares exam schedule for admission to PG, PhD programs |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the examination dates for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programs. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in.

The exam will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode only.

Delhi University provides 76 masters programs in total. The varsity is carrying out UG admission depending on CUET, while PG admissions are being carried out on the basis of DUET method.

The registration process for Delhi University PG admission commenced on April 6.