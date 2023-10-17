DU: VC Inaugurates Rs.27.21 Crores Worth Social Centre School

Delhi University | File Photo

The horizontal expansion work of DU Social Centre co-education school was inaugurated today, October 17th. The vice-chancellor dug the ground and laid the foundation stone while inaugurating the event.

According to the officials, the expansion work is estimated to cost around Rs 27.21 crore and will be ready in 15 months.

DU's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, "Our aim is to provide good resources to the children along with good education. The shortage of good building infrastructure in the school in consonance with the number of children will be solved after the new building is built."

Currently, DU Social Centre School has about 600 children from nursery to Class 10. The building now has a total of eight rooms and two halls. However, after the new building is built there will be adequate space for students to sit, he said. There will be 21 rooms in the four-storey building including the basement.

On the occasion of Bhoomi Poojan, director south campus Prakash Singh, registrar Vikas Gupta, chief engineer Anupam Srivastava, and finance officer Girish Ranjan along with many dignitaries associated with the university and school were also present.

Yogesh Singh further informed that the building will be constructed on a plot of 16,754 square meter area.

"This single block building will have four floors including the ground floor apart from the basement. The basement area of the building will be 697.0 square meters while the total built up area, including mumty and machine room, will be 3709.07 square meters.

The maximum height of the building (I/C machine room) will be 19.15 metres. A total of 21 rooms including class rooms and laboratories will be constructed,” he explained.

"A lift will also be installed in the building for the convenience of the children," said the VC.