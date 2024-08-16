DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

Representational pic

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allocation list for DU UG CSAS 2024 on August 16, 2024. Candidates registered for Phase 1 can access the list at 5 PM on the official website du.ac.in and/or at admission.uod.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check the DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List once it's released:

1. Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List’ link on the homepage.

3. Log in with the candidate details. A new page will open, displaying the allocation list.

4. Download and save a copy for future reference.

According to the official schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Colleges are authorized to verify and approve online applications between August 16 and August 20, 2024. The deadline for paying fees online is August 21, 2024.

Candidates must log in to their CSAS(UG)-2024 dashboard to accept the allocated seat. Acceptance of the seat is only valid for the round in which it was allocated. To remain eligible for subsequent rounds, candidates must accept their current allocation within the specified time frame.