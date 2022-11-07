DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations last day today; know more here |

Delhi University (DU) is going to stop the mid-entry registration today, November 7. The two-day window will shut at 4:59 PM today. The mid-way registrations for DU UG admissions 2022 had started on November 5. Candidates can apply online on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in, after they pay a fee of Rs 1,000, which is non-refundable.

Through the mid-entry window, candidates can also apply for an upgrade in seats for round 3 allocation. The varsity started the mid-entry registrations for students who were unable to register in CSAS round 1 and CSAS round 2. “A two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 5, 2022 till 4:59 P.M. Monday, November 7, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” an official statement by the DU stated.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” the statement added.