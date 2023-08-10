DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: 2nd Allotment List Releasing Soon At admission.uod.ac.in | Representational image

The University of Delhi (DU) has unveiled second merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions in 2023. Aspirants can now access the UG admission 2nd allotment list on the official admission portal of the university - admission.uod.ac.in.

Steps to check DU UG 2nd merit list 2023:

1. Visit the Official Admission Portal: Open your web browser and type "admission.uod.ac.in" in the address bar. Hit Enter to navigate to the official DU admission portal.

2. Navigate to the Merit List Section: Once on the admission portal's homepage, locate and click on the "Merit List" section. This section should direct you to the page where the UG 2nd merit list is available.

3. Click on the UG 2nd Merit List Link: Within the Merit List section, find and click on the link specifically labelled "DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023" to proceed.

4. Enter Required Details: On the merit list page, you might be prompted to enter certain credentials, such as your application number, registration ID, or other relevant information.

5. View and Download Your Allotment: After submitting the required information, the DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates who are selected are required to accept seats for the second round of admissions by 4:59 pm on August 13. Following that colleges will verify and approve these applications by 4:59 pm on August 14. The deadline for fee payment is August 15, 4:59 pm.

Applicants who find their names in the UG 2nd allotment list should follow the specified guidelines for the subsequent steps of the admission process, including document verification and fee payment.

They are encouraged to stay updated with the official DU admission portal for further announcements and instructions.