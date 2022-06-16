e-Paper Get App

DU to organise 'yoga week' from June 21

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A yoga week will be organised by the Delhi University from June 21 to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga, officials said on Thursday.

A yoga camp-cum lecture will also be organised on June 22 where 1500 people will perform various asanas.

The world will celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga this year on June 21.

"The university is organising a Yoga week from June 21 to 27. A yoga camp-cum-lecture will also be organised on June 22 as part of it," said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.

Yoga week is being organised as a part of the centenary celebration.

K P Singh, associate professor, DU Department of library, said, "On June 22, around 1,500 people including teachers, students and research scholars, will gather to perform Yoga. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the chief guest at the event."

