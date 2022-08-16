e-Paper Get App

DU to introduce internal assessments in distance learning programs

The Delhi University might introduce internal assessment in distance learning programs from the current academic session.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
DU to introduce internal assessments in distance learning programs | Photo: Representative Image

The Delhi University might introduce internal assessment in distance learning programs from the current academic session. Till date, internal assessments were just a part of regular programs and not School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education. The proposition will be discussed in the meeting of Executive Council, scheduled to be held on August 18, as accessed by the Press Trust of India.

The Executive Council is the highest decision making body of the university. "The implementation of continuous assessment (Internal Assessment) is a mandatory requirement of Distance Education Bureau, UGC (University Grant Commission) in the programmes being offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode," the agenda read.

As the internal Assessment scheme has been made mandatory by DEB-UGC, it has to be implemented in all the programmes being offered by the School of Open Learning (SOL), Distance and Continuing Education, Campus of Open Learning from the academic session 2022- 23, the university said. "The specific ordinances pertaining to schemes of examinations of various courses shall stand amended, mutatis mutandis, to the extent of internal assessment as laid down in this Ordinance, subject," the agenda mentioned.

