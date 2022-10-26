DU releases guidelines for shortlisted J&K students under PM special scholarship scheme

Representative Image | File Photo

New Delhi: Candidates from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir who were selected for undergraduate (UG) admission in 2022 for BSc, or BVoc by the AICTE under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), but were not given a place at the university have been asked to bring to notice their respective BA or BSc programme by October 27, 59 PM, as per the advisory issued by Delhi University.

By granting students admission to UG programmes in other states, the PMSSS fellowship hopes to promote national integration by exposing Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh youth to the culture, language, and way of life of other Indian States.

On October 25, the CSAS round one admissions procedure came to an end, and about 59,100 applicants were admitted. Candidates can check du.ac.in for the announcement of the CSAS second allotment list on October 30. Candidates have till November 1 to accept positions.