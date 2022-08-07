DU Law Students go on hunger strike, demand exam postponement

Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

On Saturday, group of law students at Delhi University started a hunger strike in protest at their syllabus not being finished and that they were asking for the exam to be postponed. In order to provide a sufficient break between two papers, the protesting students of the second, fourth, and sixth semesters also wanted revisions to the date sheet.

The demonstration is being held by students from the Campus Law Center (CLC) and the Law Centers I and II. They stated that their syllabus was incomplete and that their online lectures were still in session, despite the fact that the tests were set to begin on August 10.

"We have begun a hunger strike until our demands are met. A few students' blood pressure has gone down. But we are not ending the strike till the administration postpones the examination," Swapnil, a law faculty student, said.

Several students sat on dharna and held placards that read: 'Don't play with our careers' and 'We are humans not machines'. Sakhti Singh, a second-semester student at the Law Faculty, said the students have been protesting for the last few days and even though the officials gave them assurances, nothing has happened.

"We have begun a hunger strike. We just want the exam to be postponed for a week so that there is enough time to prepare. The date sheet is not rightly made, there are not enough gaps between two examinations," Mr Sakhti added.