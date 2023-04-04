DU Job Mela 2023: Registration begins now; direct link to apply here

As per the notification, candidates can register up to April 15, 2023. | Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi University has released an invitation for candidates who wish to participate in the DU Job Mela 2023. Candidates who are interested in the job fair must apply at the earliest on the official website at placement.du.ac.in.

As per the notification, candidates can register up to April 15, 2023. The job mela is scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19 from 10 am onwards. Earlier it was scheduled for March 21 and 22 but due to some inconvenience the job mela was postponed and a new date has been announced now.

Eligibility criteria:

For the job mela, students studying in any course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Delhi University are eligible to register for placement/internship drives/Job Mela. The requisite fee to be submitted is Rs.100. However, the first-year candidates need not pay any fee.

DU Job Mela 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of DU

On the homepage of the website, click on the 'Placement' tab

The DU Job Mela 2023 registration link will be available

Fill out the google form with all the relevant details

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

