DU fifth cut-off list released at du.ac.in

Delhi University released its fifth cut-off list, for the seats in the course like B.Com and BA. Students can check the availability of the seats on the official website du.ac.in. The cut off will be put up on the display in the colleges on July 20, 2019. The last date of Admission is July 23 after the release of Fifth cut off list.

Colleges have reduced the percentage by 0.25 to two per cent for DU fifth cut-off list. Seats are still available at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Hindu and Daulat Ram colleges among the North Campus colleges.

At SRCC, BA (Honours) Economics is still available at a cut-off of 98.62 per cent, while at Hindu College, the course is available at a cut-off of 97.75 per cent. At Kirori Mal College, the course is still available at 97 per cent, while at Ramjas, it is still available at 96.75 per cent.

Students require a minimum of 96.50 per cent for admission in B.com. It Is Available at 95 per cent at Daulat Ram College B Com is still up for grabs at Lady Shri Ram College, Daulat Ram College and Hindu College.

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board has also released its second cut off list for BA Programme and B.com courses. The Colleges in these courses are conducted only on weekends. And women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

Students taking admission in DU must carry the following documents with them: (source: Business Today)

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Birth certificate

Three recent passport size photographs

If the candidate belongs to any of these categories--SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM, he/she must carry a certificate in his/her name (name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority.