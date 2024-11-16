DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The faculty recruitment period at Delhi University will end today, November 16, 2024. Interested candidates can apply apply for professor, assistant professor, or associate professor positions at du.ac.in, the university's official website. The application deadline was formerly set for October 24, 2024, however it was later extended to November 16, 2024.

Available vacancies

Assistant Professor: 116 posts

Professor: 145 posts

Associate Professor: 313 posts

Eligibility criteria

-Applicants must possess a good research experience and a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline. It is necessary to have at least ten research papers in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals for the position of Professor.

-Candidates must have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET), administered by the CSIR or UGC, and hold a Master's degree with at least 55 percent or its equivalent to qualify for the position of Assistant Professor.

-In addition to a Master's degree with 55 percent or above, a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline is required to qualify for the position of Associate Professor.

Application fees



The application cost for all positions is ₹2000 for candidates in the unreserved category, ₹1500 for women and OBC/EWS applicants, ₹1000 for SC/ST candidates, and ₹500 for PwBD candidates. Only online payments using a credit/debit card or Net Banking should be made.

How to apply?

-Go to du.ac.in, DU's main website.

-On the front page, select the links for Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor.

-The direct application link will appear on a new page.

-Fill out the application form and register.

-The application cost must be paid.

-After selecting "Submit," the page will be downloaded.

-Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Selection process

Candidates will be chosen through an interview process. At the time of the interview, shortlisted candidates must bring original certifications, references, and a legitimate photo ID. A set of photocopies of the necessary documents that have been self-attested should also be brought to the interview.