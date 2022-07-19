DU colleges to continue with ad hoc teachers

Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi University, on Monday, has instructed its colleges to continue using current ad hoc lecturers on normal terms "for the time being" for the academic year 2022–2023 until regular appointments were made.

The action was taken in response to the DU Teachers' Organization's request that these instructors' appointments to university colleges and departments be renewed for the 2022–2023 academic year. The new session of classes is set to begin on July 20 at DU.

"We have asked colleges to continue all ad-hoc teachers for the time being so that there is no displacement. Meanwhile, we are hopeful that regular appointments are made," Delhi University Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani told the media.

Delhi University Teachers Association(DUTA) reports that there are currently more than 4,200 temporary instructors working in 66 colleges at the university.

Ad hoc appointments are made for a maximum of four months in accordance with DU regulations. After following the proper procedure, a college may prolong the teacher's service if the requirement is still there after four months.

The university's assistant registrar noted in a letter to various colleges that it would require extra time to assign teaching staff on a regular basis.

"The university feels that the services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad hoc basis as per the guidelines be not dispensed with or disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till regular appointment of teaching staff is made," the letter read. The university urged the colleges to comply with the directive.

In the meantime, DUTA has urged all department heads and principals to abide by the varsity's instruction. Ad hoc teachers must receive their summer salaries and ex-gratia payments as soon as possible, according to DUTA secretary Dr. Surender Singh.

Naveen Gaur, a member of the Academic Council, welcomed the directive and stated that it would aid in all ad hoc instructors' re-joining as the new academic session is set to start on July 20. But not all educators are happy with the instruction.

According to Rudrashish Chakraborty, professor at Kirori Mal College, the letter sent by the administration is only a "temporary relief" for the ad hoc professors who have been employed across the university's campuses for years.

"However the real issue of the reduction of compulsory English courses does not get resolved by this DU notification. This letter issued by DU administration today is a desperate attempt to cover up for their decision which is both anti-teacher and anti-student," he said.

